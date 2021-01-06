(Washington) -- By all accounts, KMAland congressional representatives are safe after the U.S. Capitol came under siege Wednesday afternoon.
Protesters--including supporters of President Trump--stormed the Capitol as debate began in Congress on objections to the certification of the Electoral College vote making Joe Biden's election as president official. Hours before violence broke out, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne expressed fears about the mood in Washington in a recorded interview with KMA News for Thursday's "Morning Line" program.
"Unfortunately, it's pretty scary out here," said Axne. "There are folks out on the streets protesting. There have been clashes with police officers last (Tuesday) night from groups like the Proud Boys that have come in. It's really unfortunate that we're seeing Americans who want to overturn the results of the Electoral College."
Axne says the objections raised against the election results are a waste of time.
"I think today (Wednesday) will be a very telling day for certain members on the Republican side who have decided that validating a completely false narrative about the outcome of the presidential election is something they need to stand behind. I think it's a waste of taxpayer's time, and I really think it's a stunt that undermines our elections and our democracy."
Shortly after the protests began, Axne issued a statement on Twitter.
My staff and I are safe.We are sheltering in place, awaiting more info as we learn that protesters have breached the Capitol.The US Capitol Police are protecting us.These people are attacking Congress at the invitation of @realDonaldTrump. Please sir, tell them to stop.— Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) January 6, 2021
Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves was among those in the U.S. House chambers listening to the opening debate when violence occurred outside the Capitol. The Tarkio Republican described the events as they unfolded in an interview with KMA News Wednesday afternoon.
"I was on the House floor," said Graves. "We were just starting the debate process on certifying the electors when the Capitol Police warned that the Capitol might possibly be breached. Then, we obviously recessed for a short period of time, came back in for a short period of time again, then recessed again, and the Capitol Police escorted us out."
Graves also denounced the upheaval breaking out.
"It's wrong," he said. "This isn't what a democracy or a republic looks like. This isn't how we solve disputes in this country. It's upsetting. It truly is. It's extraordinarily upsetting for the country, with the optics of this. It's just disappointing."
Likewise, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst indicated she was safe, and condemned the violence breaking out in the nation's capital. In a tweet, the Red Oak Republican and U.S. war veteran stated:
I served in uniform to defend the right to peaceful protest.What’s happening at the Capitol right now is not peaceful nor a protest. It’s anarchy, & a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear. My staff and I are safe.Thanks to Capitol Police for your selfless work.— Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) January 6, 2021
Media reports indicated Iowa Senator Charles Grassley and Vice President Mike Pence were taken to a secure location shortly after disturbances began. Grassley serves as president pro tempore of the Senate.
Stay tuned to KMA News, along with ABC News, for continuing coverage of the situation in Washington.