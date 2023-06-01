(Washington) -- All of KMAland congressional representatives backed a bill designed to raise the debt ceiling and avoid economic calamity in the country.
By a 314-to-117 vote Wednesday evening, the U.S. House approved a measure suspending the nation's borrowing limit through January 1st, 2025. The bill also caps non-defense spending for two years, eliminates some COVID-19 relief funding, and imposes work requirements for older Americans receiving food stamps. All four of Iowa's House Republicans joined a majority of Democrats in supporting the bill, including 3rd District Congressman Zach Nunn. In a statement released following the vote, the Bondurant Republican called the bill "a strong step toward fiscal responsibility," and noted it will reduce the federal deficit by approximately $1.5 trillion. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Nunn says defaulting on the federal budget would have been disastrous for the U.S. economy.
Unfortunately for the treasury, we are talking to the tune of hundreds, and hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars available for execution on the 1st of June," he said. "The treasury has basically said, 'if we don't have every penny in the door, we would immediately default. That will send a chilling affect both on markets, on our global standing for credit, and it potentially sends a message to our debtors that we will not be paying our interest. I can say very affirmatively, no one in Washington wants that--not the president, not the speaker, and we will be paying our interest."
Nunn adds the bill fully protects Social Security, Medicare and veterans benefits--something he stressed during negotiations. Iowa 4th District Congressman Randy Feenstra also voted in favor of the bill, as did Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves. In a press release, the Tarkio Republican called the bill "a step in the right direction" toward cutting federal spending. Graves expressed optimism over reaching a deal in his recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.
"I don't thing there's an appetite in Congress to default on the debt," said Graves. "Republicans in the House, we passed a bill to increase the debt ceiling, but it has some conditions. We need to see spending under control. We just cannot continue with the out-of-control spending that we're seeing in the federal government."
Nebraska Republican Congressmen Mike Flood and Don Bacon also supported the measure, which is expected to receive immediate attention in the U.S. Senate.