(Undated) -- Reaction is pouring in from KMAland congressional representatives on the continuing developments in the Ukraine.
President Biden Thursday announced a new set of sanctions against Russia in response to the country's attack against Ukraine. Biden's latest announcement follows the original set of sanctions aimed at cutting off Russia's financial resources, and in condemnation against Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch the attack. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne commented on the Ukrainian situation in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program scheduled for airing Friday morning. Axne says Putin may be surprised by the response from the U.S. and its allies.
"He's chosen to launch a premeditated war of his choice, that could bring catastophic loss and human suffering," said Axne. "That is going to be their (Russia's) responsibility. So, here's the deal: the United States and our allies and partners will make sure Russia makes a steep price. We're already down that road."
The West Des Moines Democrat says the president is correct to work with NATO allies in dealing with Putin's aggression.
"The president joined a unanimous voice of NATO leaders to tell Putin directly that this action isn't tolerated," she said. "I think we're in the spot we need to be. We would have liked to see diplomacy do more, but if Putin won't listen to our words, then he's going to have to listen to our actions of us and our allies. And, we're ready to go."
Axne also dismisses criticism from Republican leaders that Biden didn't do enough to stop Putin and Russia from invading Ukraine.
"Russia is, I think, weaker than most people would think," said Axne. "The types of sanctions we put on our massive--way more than anything that's been done in the past. I think between this and shoring up Ukraine, being prepared with troops, and coming together as a full force with our allies is the way to go."
Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves issued a statement Thursday in reaction to the Ukrainian crisis. The Tarkio Republican condemns Putin's actions, saying, “the free people of the world stand with the citizens of Ukraine in the face of Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion. We must support our NATO allies in the region and immediately act together to enact the strongest possible sanctions to cripple Putin’s ability to make war."
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, meanwhile, called on President Biden to reduce global energy dependence on Russia. Ernst proposes the Energy Security Cooperation with Allied Partners in Europe Act--or ESCAPE. Among other things, the bill directs the U.S. permanent representative with NATO to work with NATO member states to address energy security for the organization's members, and authorizes mandatory U.S. sanctions on the development of Russian energy pipeline projects, such as Nord Stream 2.