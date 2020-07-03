(Glenwood) -- Preparations continue at courthouses across KMAland for the resumption of court activities.
Over the past few weeks, Court Administrator Bob Gast has visited courthouses in all nine southwest Iowa counties comprising the state's Fourth Judicial District. His purpose is to check precautions being taken to ensure social distancing, and guard against the spread of COVID-19 when court activities resume this month. Speaking at Tuesday's Mills County Board of Supervisors meeting, Gast says yellow tape has been placed on courtroom floors, marking off six-foot distances as required by the State Court Administrator's Office. Also, anyone appearing in court in the coming weeks must wear some sort of face covering. He says other precautions have also been taken.
"We've socially distanced, and we've highly encourged as much business that can be done with all the attorneys--and your county attorneys, as well--to be done as we have been online, in writing, as much as we can," said Gast.
Gast says other steps will be taken once court activities resume.
"In the courtroom as well, we will have cleaning supplies," he said. "Attorneys are going to be required to wipe down tables before and after their hearings. Judges and court reporters, as well. Judges do have authority from the Supreme Court if they determine everyone in the courtroom is socially distanced, and the judges, themselves, are comfortable, they can have people removed their masks. But, they're going to announce that. I would say 95% of my judges probably won't remove their face coverings."
However, Gast says the court system will abide by whatever regulations are approved in each county. Jury trials statewide aren't expected to begin until September 14th. While saying the backlog of cases is expected to be significant, Gast says attorneys in the fourth district have taken steps to ease the crunch locally.
"It's not as bad here as it is in other districts," said Gast, "because honestly, we have great attorneys in this district that have continued to work together, and have worked with their judges. We've got a lot of stuff done in writing and online, and got a lot of agreements done. We still have a backlog, but not near as bad as some other places."
Plans called for Mills County's court activities to restart with the courthouse's reopening. Formal action is expected at the board of supervisors' meeting Tuesday for a phased reopening of the courthouse scheduled for July 13th.