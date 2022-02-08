(Henderson) -- Fire gutted a machine shed in rural Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters from multiple agencies battled the fire at a structure at 1031 A Avenue near Henderson. Red Oak's Fire Department was among those joining Henderson's crew in responding under mutual aid. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce tells KMA News flames engulfed both the shed and its contents.
"I believe they had a camper in there--multiple ATVs," said Bruce. "Then, of course, just the normal items you would store in the machine shed. So, there was quite a bit of a fuel load in there--a pretty large fire when they arrived. We had multiple dunk tank operations set up, and crews just went to work to get the fire suppressed."
Bruce says burning debris posed another challenge to firefighters.
"It took quite a bit for salvage and overhaul," he said, "because every bit of tin had to be moved and turned over to get in and extinguish all the fire debris that's underneath of it."
Departments from Elliott, Emerson, Hastings, Carson and Macedonia also provided mutual aid, as well as Montgomery County Emergency Management and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Some firefighters remained at the scene to extinguish hot spots. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.