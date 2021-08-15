(Shenandoah) -- Fire swept through a Shenandoah residence early Sunday morning.
Firefighters from numerous area departments battled the fire at a residence at 113 University Avenue. Shenandoah's Fire Department was dispatched to the scene shortly after 1:15 a.m. Fire departments from Essex, Riverton, Red Oak and Clarinda, plus Shenandoah Police, the Page County Sheriff's Office and MidAmerican Energy provided mutual aid.
Fire officials say it's believed the fire started in the upstairs area, but the cause is undetermined. Officials say the house is a total loss. The residence's occupants escaped without injury. Firefighters were at the scene for roughly 6 1/2 hours.