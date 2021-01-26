(Valley) -- The hills are alive with the sound of...snowblowers!
KMAland residents had their work cut out for them, after a massive winter storm dumped impressive snowfall amounts all over the region Monday. Meteorologist Taylor Nicoliasen at the National Weather Service Office in Valley says some communities received a foot of snow--or more.
"Officially, in Omaha, we take our measurements out at the airport," said Nicoliasen. "It was 11.9--so it fell just short of a foot. Those kind of numbers just don't happen all that often, to see a foot of snow, I think it's been 40-some years here in Omaha. They did hit that mark officially in Lincoln--officially, it's 14.8. That's wild. That's the second-most snow on record from one-two day winter storms, basically covering all winter storms. We've only seen one bigger than that in the last 70-some years since records have been taken in Lincoln."
Other significant snowfall amounts were recorded across the river.
"Little Sioux, Iowa up there had nine inches of snow," he said. "Glenwood had 13.2 inches, Silver City, Iowa had 14 inches. So, it was just this wide swath that basically kind of started down in the Fairbury area, and went up through Lincoln, and then right along I-80 through Omaha, and points to the north and east of there. We've seen significant snow. Even up in Norfolk, we got half an inch of snow--seven inches of snow in parts of town up there."
Roughly 13 inches of snow was recorded at the KMA studios in Shenandoah, while 14 inches was reported in Clarinda. Overall, Nicoliasen says the weather service "nailed" its forecasts for a 24-to-36 hour period. He says the heavier snowfall fell in the area where it was predicted.
"That's not always easy to do with winter storms and snow," said Nicoliasen. "There's a lot of moving parts with snowfall. It can really vary from place to place, but this one really behaved.
"It was a monster--but it really kind of fell to where we anticipated," he added.
And, we're not done yet. Nicoliasen says another "nuisance" snowfall of less than an inch was expected late Tuesday night-early Wednesday morning. He says other winter activity is anticipated the next few weeks, as the jet stream is sending moisture in from the West Coast. Residents should also bundle up, as Monday's storm left subzero temperatures.