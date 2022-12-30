(Shenandoah) -- Multiple KMAland fire departments battled a field fire south of Shenandoah Thursday afternoon.
That's according to Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall, who tells KMA News his crews were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. to reports of a corn field fire roughly four miles south of Shenandoah near the intersection of B Avenue and 230th Street. Mutual aid was immediately requested and six other fire departments, along with the Shenandoah Ambulance Service and the Montgomery County and Page County Emergency Management Agencies, responded. Marshall says crews battled the blaze for nearly three hours.
"They all came with extra water and extra 4-by-4s which was very much needed," said Marshall. "(The fire) did try to jump the road on us a few times and it did one time successfully jump the road, but the guys got it contained before it got any further."
In total, Marshall says nearly 40 acres and corn stubble were burned, however no injuries were reported. He says quickly emerging prime conditions for a field or brush fire were likely the cause of the uncontrolled blaze.
"I believe the landowner had been clearing some trees and with the snow previously they thought it would be okay to burn, but then the wind came up yesterday and I believe the humidity dropped some and it just got away from them," said Marshall.
However, Marshall says the quick and efficient mutual aid response prevented the fire from worsening.
"In the last month or so, we're all aware of the large fire we had downtown around Thanksgiving time and yesterday was just another time of when we all have to pitch in and help each other out," he said. "The value of that is unmeasurable."
Despite some snowfall in the region over the past holiday weekend, Marshall says conditions are relatively dry right now after drought-like conditions leading up to winter and warmer temperatures.
"It takes a fair amount of snow to equal what a rain would give us and I think it was just so dry before and conditions are warming up and guys are wanting to get outside and get things done," Marshall explained. "I think the challenging thing right now is that the vegetation is dry but with it warming up, there's some frost coming out of the ground and we have a lot of muddy conditions from the snowfall -- and that makes it challenging to."
Marshall advises anybody who performs open controlled burns to contact their local fire department and inform them of the location beforehand. Fire crews responding in mutual aid included Farragut Fire and Rescue, Coin Fire and Rescue, Riverton Fire, the Westboro Volunteer Fire Department, Essex Fire Rescue, and the Clarinda Fire Department, along with several area farmers with heavy equipment. Marshall also thanked the Red Oak Fire Department for standing by while crews tended to the field fire.