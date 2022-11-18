(Silver City) -- Several KMAland fire departments battled a large house fire in Silver City early Thursday morning.
That's according to Silver City Fire Chief Scott Eanes, who tells KMA News his volunteer fire department was paged shortly before 1:30 a.m. for a large structure fire at 402 Lynn Street in Silver City. Eanes says, per typical practice, they immediately requested mutual aid after the report of the structural fire. Among those responding in mutual aid was the Glenwood Fire Department. Glenwood Fire Chief Matt Gray tells KMA News the house was already fully engulfed in flames by the time they had arrived on the scene.
"When we arrived on scene, our crew immediately went to setting up our aerial (truck) and we started providing water support over the top of the house to try and get some control of the fire," said Gray. "It was pretty hot and it was burning pretty quickly."
However, Gray added all occupants were out of the home when they arrived due to having an electrical issue earlier in the night. Eanes confirmed the occupants sustained no injuries outside of property damage.
Firefighters from five area departments battled the large structural fire for several hours before operations ceased around 4:30 a.m. By the time crews subdued the blaze, Gray says the house had suffered significant damage.
"It burnt through the roof and all the house, roof, and ceilings from the second floor were down into the structure on the main floor," he said. "So, I'm guessing it's going to be a total loss -- they're probably going to have to tear down and rebuild would be my guess on that."
However, both fire chiefs declined to speculate further on the estimated cost of the damage at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Eanes says he greatly appreciates the support and quick response from the area fire departments and medical personnel, including Glenwood, the Malvern Fire Department, Oak Township Fire Department, Treynor Fire Department, and Silver City Rescue.