(Tabor) -- Multiple KMAland fire departments battled a commercial structure fire in Tabor Thursday evening.
Tabor Fire Chief Dan Morse tells KMA News crews were dispatched shortly after 6:49 p.m. for reports of a structure fire at MJ Electronics at 506 New Street just off Main Street. Morse says the first crews were able to arrive on the scene within minutes and began an offensive attack on the blaze.
"We had fire showing on the outside of the structure when we got there and started to extinguish and made it into the structure and had fire in an attic space above garage stalls," said Morse. "Our crews were able to get hand lines inside and make a quick attack up into that attack and control the fire very quickly."
Morse says the bulk of the fire was put out within 30 minutes. However, he adds crews continued to spot-check for nearly an hour ensuring the fire was out. With the quick response, Morse adds they were able to contain the fire damage to a small portion of the several-thousand square foot commercial structure.
"There was some structural damage to the outside of the building as well as a couple of roof trusses, and in the process of making sure we had the fire out we did have to pull quite a bit of ceiling and interior wall space just to make sure we had the fire contained," Morse explained. "But, the fire damage was contained to a wall and part of the ceiling -- that building itself is several thousand square feet so it was contained pretty quickly to a small area."
However, monetary damages to the structure are still unknown at this time. Morse added no injuries were reported, and no one was in the section of the building when it caught fire.
Crews from Randolph, Thurman, Sidney, Glenwood, and Malvern all responded in mutual aid, which was automatically triggered by the structural fire. Morse emphasized the importance of having the additional manpower to subdue the situation quickly.
"We had 50-plus firemen there last night working, so we had lots of manpower ready to work and had a lot of people jumping in whenever we needed something," said Morse. "I'd say we needed three bodies here and we ended up getting four. So, every single time I turned around I had people asking me what they needed to do and what worked needed to be done."
Morse adds the cause of the commercial structure fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the cause of the fire should contact Tabor Police Chief Derek Aistrope at 402-681-5953.