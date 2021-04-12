(Des Moines) -- Some KMAland residents are among the members of two Iowa National Guard units returning from a long mission.
Homecoming ceremonies are slated Tuesday and Wednesday for the guard's Troop C, 1-113th Calvary Regiment and 1-168th Infantry Regiment Division. Major Katherine Headley is the guard's public affairs officer. Headley tells KMA News the two units return after completing important missions in Africa.
"They're coming back from their deployment around the horn of Africa," said Headley. "They were in the Africa command area of responsibility, so they supported numerous countries in Africa. They were supporting Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Optive Quartz and Operation Octive Shield. So, it's been approximately about a year, and they are finally returning to the great state of Iowa, and we're excited to have them back."
Approximately 160 citizen-soldiers comprise the units' membership. Headley says most of the soldiers come from western Iowa.
"From Shenandoah, to Council Bluffs, to Sioux City," she said. "There are some soldiers who are from the Des Moines area and central Iowa. So, that is why we actually two ceremonies welcoming these soldiers home."
Ceremonies take place Tuesday at noon at Des Moines International Airport and Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Armory. Headley expects a tremendous homecoming following an eventful year out of the country.
"I know that having been in their shoes before that they are very excited to see their family, friends and loved ones," said Headley, "especially after the year that I know we have had here in the United States, with COVID and the derecho, and their worries over family and friends--kind of what's been going on here. But with that in mind, they were still able to accomplish their mission with great success, so I'm sure they're excited about coming home."
Family members are invited to both ceremonies. The the public can view the Des Moines ceremonies via Facebook Live, and the Sioux City festivities on the KLEM Facebook page.