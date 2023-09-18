(Red Oak) -- Reports of increases of COVID-19 cases nationwide extend into parts of KMAland.
Samantha Beeson is Montgomery County's public health administrator and Page County's interim public health administrator. Though limited information is available, Beeson tells KMA News there are signs of an uptick in COVID cases in both counties.
"Through the data tracker on the CDC website," said Beeson, "the data only goes through September 2nd as of now--and those were low-level transmissions--and according to the state's flu report for last week--or two weeks ago, as their data is slowly behind, in both counties."
In fact, the most recent Iowa Department of Health and Human Services' flu report indicates the statewide COVID positive rate is at 15.5%, with 120 hospitalizations in Iowa over the past week. Beeson says symptoms of this latest strand of COVID could mirror those of other illnesses experienced this time of year.
"A lot of people have presented symptoms of just kind of your common cold," she said. "Our allergies--and everybody knows this time of year, everybody's allergies get bad as we get closer to harvest. So, just be kind of diligent about washing your hands, and just kind of monitor your symptoms."
Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends persons age 6 and over receive the latest COVID vaccine, Beeson says the shot distribution policy has changed.
"Since the pandemic started, and the vaccine rollout happened, the local public health offices have been ordering vaccines for all the clinics in their county," said Beeson. "Just recently, as of September 11th, the state has now privatized the vaccine. So, every clinic will do their own ordering of the vaccine, and your local public health office will provide the vaccine for those who are underinsured, or those who have no insurance."
Beeson says individuals with medical insurance in need of the additional vaccination should contact their local health care provider or pharmacy.