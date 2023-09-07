(Undated) -- Some KMAland schools ranked high in Iowa in a national magazine's latest rankings.
U.S. News & World Report recently released its rankings of the nation's best high schools for 2023-24--ranking 17,680 out of nearly 25,000 reviewed public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. U.S. News bases its rankings on six factors: college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rates.
In terms of the Iowa high school rankings, Bedford High School ranks the highest in southwest Iowa, placing 30th in the state. East Mills High School ranks second among southwest Iowa schools, placing 43rd in Iowa. Other KMAland high schools making the top 100 in Iowa were Lewis Central (45th), Stanton (48th), Shenandoah (58th), Harlan (59th), Logan-Magnolia (60th), Underwood (61st), Treynor (63rd), AHSTW (66th), Mount Ayr (67th), Glenwood (74th), and Atlantic (95th).
Rankings for all area high schools are available at the U.S. News & World Report Best Schools website.