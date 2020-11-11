(Tabor) -- The answer: This television and entertainment icon is being mourned following his passing last weekend.
The question: Who is Alex Trebek? The longtime host of TV's "Jeopardy" died of pancreatic cancer Sunday at the age of 80. Martha Jackson of Tabor is a retired teacher, actress and political activist. Jackson appeared as a contestant during "Jeopardy's" annual teacher's tournament in December, 2014. Jackson, who received $5,000 as a quarterfinalist on the program, recalled her experience, and the moment Trebek stepped to the stage during her episode, in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning.
"When I was up there, standing there on the podium," said Jackson, "and Johnny Gilbert said, 'here's the host, Alex Trebek,' and he came out, the feelings rushed over me. It was like, 'oh my goodness, this is the real deal! That's Alex Trebek! Gosh!' It was just kind of a stunning moment for me."
Jackson remembers Trebek as being very gracious as a host, and having a dry wit. She says the emcee displayed his wit during one particular exchange.
"I had kind of a moment where I had a 'Daily Double,'" she said. "I had a thought in my mind as to what it (the question) was, but I real quickly talked myself out of it, and guessed something else. I gave the wrong response. And, out of my mouth fell the words, 'oh, I was going to say that!' He just very quietly said, 'but, you didn't.'
"I just thought that was just funny. Some people would think that it was just mean, but I do not think it was. It was just showing the personal side of him." Jackson added.
Jackson says Trebek's preparation for each program was another attribute.
"He was in his office early in the morning," said Jackson, "and he studied the questions. They had a staff meeting every day, and they would go through with his staff on anything that he thought might happen during the show, and if there were questions, or if he needed pronunciations of things. Oh, my word, he was very good. Of course, he grew up bilingual. So, we used to joke that he had it in his contract that he had to say something in French at least once every episode."
Jackson remains in contact through Facebook with other former contestants who refer to him as "Uncle Alex." A native of Canada, Trebek hosted many other game shows, including "The Wizard of Odds," "High Rollers," "Battlestars," "Pitfull," "Classic Concentration," and "To Tell the Truth." You can hear the full interview with Martha Jackson on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.