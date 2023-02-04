(Waukee) -- Area KMAland schools competed at large group state speech in Waukee Saturday. Below are results.
Red Oak
Receiving straight 1’s (1, 1, 1)
- Ensemble: Griffin Eubank, Connor Knight, Tony Filpi, and Cash Berendes
Receiving mixed 1’s (1, 1, & 2)
- Ensemble: Josie Rengstorf & Tessa Rolenc
Receiving mixed 2’s (2, 2, & 1)
- Short Film: Grace Goldapp, Lauren Dean, Josie Rengstorf, Tessa Rolenc, Jonah Wemhoff, James Gass, Sam Fields, & Ella Johnson
- Ensemble: Grace Goldapp & Michelle Grass
Shenandoah
Earning straight one ratings (1,1,1):
Ensemble Acting - "The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]": Annalise Trowbridge, Aurora Trowbridge
Group Improvisation - "The Gas-N-Grass Group": Davin Holste, Drew Morelock, Jack Murren
Musical Theater - "'Anything You Can Do' from Annie Get Your Gun": Sophia Adkins, Drew Morelock
Radio Broadcasting - "SPCH": Robin Burton, Emily Hartmann, Adrian Gutschenritter, Jack Murren
Earning a mixed one rating (1,1,2):
Choral Reading - "How They Croaked": Allysa Bell, Emily Hartmann, Rachel Hobbie, Alex McIntosh, Annalise McIntosh, Hannah Stearns, Aurora Trowbridge
Earning a two rating (2,2,2):
Solo Mime - "Astro-NOT": Carter Phipps
Stanton
The Stanton High School students traveled to Waukee High School this Saturday, February 4th. They competed in the state large group speech contest. We had one radio broadcasting team. The team of Axel King, Preston Carpenter, Bree Mitchell, Emma Sallach, and Ella Peterson received three straight ones, with an overall division 1 rating for their DAWG radio. Congratulations! Thank you for the great support!