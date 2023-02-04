Red Oak state speech

Red Oak Large Group State Speech

(Waukee) -- Area KMAland schools competed at large group state speech in Waukee Saturday. Below are results. 

Red Oak

Receiving straight 1’s (1, 1, 1)

- Ensemble: Griffin Eubank, Connor Knight, Tony Filpi, and Cash Berendes

Receiving mixed 1’s (1, 1, & 2)

- Ensemble: Josie Rengstorf & Tessa Rolenc

Receiving mixed 2’s (2, 2, & 1)

- Short Film: Grace Goldapp, Lauren Dean, Josie Rengstorf, Tessa Rolenc, Jonah Wemhoff, James Gass, Sam Fields, & Ella Johnson

- Ensemble: Grace Goldapp & Michelle Grass

Shenandoah

Earning straight one ratings (1,1,1):

Ensemble Acting - "The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]": Annalise Trowbridge, Aurora Trowbridge

Group Improvisation - "The Gas-N-Grass Group": Davin Holste, Drew Morelock, Jack Murren

Musical Theater - "'Anything You Can Do' from Annie Get Your Gun": Sophia Adkins, Drew Morelock

Radio Broadcasting - "SPCH": Robin Burton, Emily Hartmann, Adrian Gutschenritter, Jack Murren

Earning a mixed one rating (1,1,2):

Choral Reading - "How They Croaked": Allysa Bell, Emily Hartmann, Rachel Hobbie, Alex McIntosh, Annalise McIntosh, Hannah Stearns, Aurora Trowbridge

Earning a two rating (2,2,2):

Solo Mime - "Astro-NOT": Carter Phipps

Stanton

The Stanton High School students traveled to Waukee High School this Saturday, February 4th. They competed in the state large group speech contest. We had one radio broadcasting team. The team of Axel King, Preston Carpenter, Bree Mitchell, Emma Sallach, and Ella Peterson received three straight ones, with an overall division 1 rating for their DAWG radio. Congratulations! Thank you for the great support!

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.