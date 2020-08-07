(Undated) -- At least two southwest Iowa lawmakers are supportive of restoring voting rights of felons convicted of lesser crimes.
Earlier this week, Governor Kim Reynolds signed an executive order restoring voting privileges to most felons not convicted of murder, manslaughter or serious sex crimes. Those felons would have apply for their rights individually. State Representative Cecil Dolecheck tells KMA News he was pleased the governor followed language supported in the Iowa House on reestablishing those rights.
"I know that the House had passed a measure kind of along those lines," said Dolecheck. "We had a little bit of a pushback on the restitution piece, but I felt it was important to support the governor and her policy to grant voting rights to those who had lesser crimes."
Reynolds' order did not include provisions for restitution payments to crime victims in order to restore voting rights. Efforts to pass a constitutional amendment granting felons the right to vote stalled during the 2020 Iowa Legislative Session. With the executive order, Dolecheck expects a renewed drive for the amendment in next year's general assembly.
"I think we were pretty well down the process of getting closer to having that done last session, when everything got put to a halt," he said. "Negotiations were ongoing, and we were working with the Senate. She (Reynolds) wants to get support on the proposals, and work with the Senate. I think the hang-up, as I said before, was on some of the restitution pieces, and how do you make families whole that have been harmed. But, I think that if you eliminate some of those major crimes for automatic restoration of voting rights, you take away a lot of that argument--and that's what she's wanting to do."
While stating his support for the governor's executive order, State Senator Tom Shipley expressed disappointment over the exclusion of restitution payments. Shipley says it's important to have some form of payback to victims before a prisoner is allowed to vote.
"If you had your church treasurer embezzle $50,000," said Shipley, "wouldn't you like to have that money back before you're allowed to vote again? I think most people would. Those types of things, I think, certainly need to be part of the deal."
The Nodaway Republican also believes a constitutional amendment is necessary to protect those rights from future administrations.
"Another governor could come in, you know, as has been done in the past, and rescind that executive order," he said. "But, if we get it in the constitution, it's got some permanency to it."
The order is expected to restore rights to about 40,000 people in Iowa. Iowa is currently the only state that permanently bars convicted felons from voting or holding public office.