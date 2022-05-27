(Des Moines) -- Prior to ending the 2022 Iowa Legislative Session, lawmakers made major changes to the state's school open enrollment laws.
Under the bill passed in both the Iowa House and Senate, parents may transfer children from one school district to another any time during the year--thus eliminating the previous March 1 deadline. For outgoing State Representative Cecil Dolecheck, it was one of the final votes cast in his 26-year legislative career. Dolecheck, who opted not to run for reelection after this session, tells KMA News he supported the changes in the current open enrollment regulations.
"It removes that deadline," said Dolecheck, "so, a parent could ask to open enroll from a school district anytime after March 1 before the start of next school year. So, it gives parents a choice in case they did find something very offensive in their school district, that they would not have to abide by that March 1 deadline."
Dolecheck favored this measure over the proposed school scholarship bill. Championed by Governor Kim Reynolds, the bill allocated $55 million to allow 10,000 qualified students to attend private institutions. The Mount Ayr Republican was among those opposed to the bill, which stalled in the Iowa House.
"I didn't feel, basically, the best to handle some of those problems in the public school system was to just take the kids out," he said. "We need to spend more money on the transparency and those types of things to improve, overall, the public schools we currently have, rather than just taking students away."
State Senator Mark Costello also supported the open enrollment change. The Imogene Republican says eliminating the deadline gives parents more flexibility to open enroll into another district for various reasons.
"You know, sometimes things happen within a school that they may not want to stay," said Costello. "There are provisions in the old thing where if your child is getting bullied, or some really big reason why they could move. We had exceptions. There may be some changes in your life and circumstances that you may want to change for any reason. It certainly gives the parents and the children more flexibility."
While saying the change won't make a huge difference for most families, Costello believes its may be helpful for some families. If signed by the governor, the changes won't take effect until July 1st.