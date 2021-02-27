(Shenandoah) – Varying opinions on the controversial “school choice” proposal were expressed during Saturday’s legislative coffee in Shenandoah.
Recently passed in the Iowa Senate, the bill would establish a scholarship program, allowing students from lower-performing schools to attend private institutions. It would also modify the state’s provisions governing open enrollment laws regarding diversity plans, and allow for the creation of more charter schools. The bill faces an uncertain future in the Iowa House. State Representative Cecil Dolecheck told attendees assembled in the Old Armory’s basement lawmakers on that side of the chamber are considering individual components of Governor Kim Reynolds’ proposal.
“We have decided in the Iowa House,” said Dolecheck, “that we’re taking her education bill, and taking it up into individual components that she addressed, rather than one bill omnibus bill, and tackling those individually on the House floor. The ESA (Education Savings Account), and athletic eligibility, and some of those things had quite a little pushback in the Iowa House. That’s the reason why we’re taking that up separately.”
Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson expressed opposition to the bill. Nelson is particularly concerned about open enrollment and transportation changes. One change would allow individual districts to cross another district’s boundary to pick up an open-enrolled student without asking permission. Dolecheck shared the superintendent’s concerns on that component.
“I have no problem if a bus makes a stop along a current district, and picks a student up,” he said. “But, I think, in my opinion, it’s kind of the responsibility, if you open enroll, that you make yourself available to a current bus route, so to speak, rather allowing a bus to drive five or six miles in to pick up an open-enrolled student. That goes against my way of thinking. That’s just one of the pieces that we’re looking at.”
State Senator Mark Costello reiterated his support for the bill, and rejected one comment that vouchers for private schools would have a negative impact on K-12 schools’ budgets.
“The only way it has a negative impact, in my way of thinking,” said Costello, “if I’m really wrong, you guys can correct me, is when you lose a student, and you lose the funding that goes with that student. You wouldn’t necessarily lose all that funding, because it’s $5,200 – which is the state’s contribution – if you lost that student.”
Costello says the bill provides students who feel trapped in underperforming inner-city school districts a way out.
“I’m a believer in competition, I’m a believer in choice,” he said. “Letting people have as many choices as they can. I don’t see how it would hurt anybody out here (in southwest Iowa).”
Dolecheck, however, expressed misgivings over channeling public funding into voucher systems for private education.
“Once you go down the road of using the public money for vouchers to a private school, then you start to erode the difference between the two,” he said. “I’ve talked to parochial school people, and those individuals, and when you talk about it that way, they’re a little bit leery, too. I’m not sure where that line is drawn.”
The Mount Ayr Republican added K-12 education is still a responsibility of state government. He also stated he believes in the state’s teachers, and programs like Teacher Leadership and Compensation (TLC) enacted by the state a few years ago should be given a chance to work.