(Des Moines) -- Southwest Iowa legislators return to the Statehouse this week amid a continuing pandemic and security questions.
As the 2021 Iowa General Assembly is gaveled into session, COVID-19 restrictions are still in place. While masks are encouraged but not required inside the chambers, other mitigation efforts such as social distancing, and attendance limits during meetings are still in effect. During a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, State Senator Tom Shipley was asked whether lawmakers will be able to handle business as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
"I have absolutely no idea," said Shipley. "This stuff is so insidious that all we can do is take all the precautions that we are going to take, as far as keeping people separated. We're going to do more virtually. Of course, regular sessions are always livestreamed. So, consequently, committee meetings are now going to be in the chamber, so they are going to be livestreamed, also."
Statehouse security is also a concern, in light of last Wednesday's violent protests at the U.S. Capitol Building. A more peaceful demonstration took place at the Statehouse in conjunction with activities in Washington. Shipley says it's up to the Iowa Department of Public Safety to decide whether tightened security is necessary for the Iowa Legislature.
"I don't anticipate we're going to have too many issues along that line," he said. "The state patrol, that one post is right across the street from us. I'm sure, in light of what happened Wednesday, that there's been a lot of discussions on providing safety for not just us, but for everybody in the capitol."
Budget issues are once again expected to dominate the legislature's agenda in 2021. While state revenues are in good shape, lawmakers like State Representative Cecil Dolecheck are leery of a possible sale tax increase. No action was taken last session on Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed one-cent sales tax hike to cover her Invest in Iowa proposal.
"If the governor recommends possibly a sales tax increase--something like she did last year," said Dolecheck, "I will be very strong in the fact that it will have to be revenue neutral. It will not be to increase revenue. We will have to pass the same amount as we take in for dedicated purposes to relieve expenses in the general fund budget that we currently have, and then pass the tax relief either through the mental health side of it for property tax relief, and also income tax relief. So, anything we do has to be revenue neutral."
The Mount Ayr Republican also voices concerns about how Nebraska's vote to expand gambling last November will impact Iowa's revenues.
"I think we have to be very careful as we go through this whole scenario," he said, "and we look at the RIIP Account--the Rebuilding Iowa Infrastructure Account--with our neighboring state over there in Nebraska allowing gambling, I think the money that comes into RIIP will be severely lessened. Almost one-third of the gambling revenue of the state of Iowa comes from the western border of the state of Iowa. So, I think we have to be very careful of that, and how we fill that gap from the loss of revenue, quite possibly."
Reynolds gives her annual Condition of the State Address before a joint legislative session Tuesday evening at 6.