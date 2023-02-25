(Clarinda-Shenandoah) -- KMAland officials are speaking out about proposed changes in Iowa's tax system under consideration at the Statehouse.
Concerns were aired at legislative coffees in Clarinda and Shenandoah Saturday morning over Senate Study Bill 1125. Among other things, the bill would eliminate the Local Option Sales and Service Tax, raise retail sales and use taxes to 7%, and distribute a portion of the tax revenues to local governments. An Iowa Senate Ways and Means subcommittee recommended amendments and passage of the bill this past week. Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill is among those voicing concerns over the bill.
"We have a local option sales tax in our communities," said Hill. "We have brought that to our voters. They have approved it. We collect it. We use it upon our municipalities and our distributors, and we use the funds. It's home rule. I believe the state has always loved home rule--it's something we've supported in this state. And now, you're taking the money from us, and going to hold it in a central location and give it back to us? As we see fit or as you see fit?"
Likewise, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says eliminating the local option tax would have a detrimental effect on municipal budgets.
"We have used the voter-approved LOSST to reduce property taxes and invest in capital projects," said McQueen. "We're concerned that a statewide tax would lead to a revenue reduction in our communities."
Gregg Connell is executive vice president of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. Connell questions the attitude state officials are taking with city and county governments.
"You know, it seems to me like that administration in this state now--because you've got a $2 billion surplus--seems like everybody out in the country and cities are inefficient," said Connell. "Well, my God, you've got $10.2 billion in COVID money. It's like winning the lottery, and the guy says, 'wow, what a great businessman that person is.' So, please, don't put us in a position that we have to start cutting services."
State Senator Tom Shipley is among the southwest Iowa lawmakers meeting with officials from Adams, Cass, Ringgold, Taylor and Union counties in Lenox Friday regarding the proposed legislation. Shipley says it will take legislators a long time to hash out this tax bill and others.
"In the Republican caucus, there are many people who have great angst with what this is proposed to do," said Shipley. "It's going to be a long discussion--it's already been a heated discussion."
Currently, the Senate bill is without a companion piece in the Iowa House. State Representative Tom Moore says he supports local control over taxes and other issues--to a point.
"Believe me, I'm 100% about as little as the state has to do, the better," said Moore. "One hundred percent. However, there are times when we've just got to say no, we've got to stop this and do a blanket policy for everybody."
State Senator Dan Dawson is among the legislators cosponsoring bill. Shipley stated at both coffees that Dawson--a Council Bluffs Republican--is attempting to protect his constituents, which reside in a mostly urban area in Pottawattamie County. He says Dawson wants to make Council Bluffs more competitive with Omaha across the river in terms of taxes.