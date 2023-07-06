(Des Moines) -- Iowa lawmakers are expected to head back to the statehouse early next week to discuss abortion legislation.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is calling the state legislature back into a special session next Tuesday to pass abortion restrictions. The statement from the governor's office does not indicate what Reynolds wants to see in a bill. However, it does reference the so-called heartbeat law signed in 2018 to ban most abortions after fetal activity can be detected -- which is around the sixth week of pregnancy. The move comes just weeks after the Iowa Supreme Court ruled 3-3 last month to keep in place an injunction by a lower court that blocked the 2018 law and kept regulations allowing abortion up to 20 weeks in a pregnancy. State Senator Tom Shipley tells KMA News he was not surprised to see the governor called for a special session following the court's ruling.
"I was basically just waiting to find out what day and time I was suppose to be there," said Shipley. "We speculated even before the session was over if the (Iowa) Supreme Court ruled differently than they did, that their would probably be a special session."
The Corning Republican says he expects the legislature to re-affirm the 2018 law, which does provide exceptions for situations such as rape, incest, or the life of the mother. But, even if they pass a new law, Shipley says the issue will likely never be totally resolved due to the strong opinions on both sides of the argument.
"It's going to be fought about forever until somebody comes up with something and we've been going at it now for over 50 years and I don't see anybody coming up with a good, hard, fast answer," he said. "But, I believe most people in my district are supportive of (the 2018 law). I hear from people that aren't, but on the other hand I hear from a great deal of people who are. So, I believe that that's where we're headed."
Meanwhile, State Senator Mark Costello says he was also pleased to see Reynolds call for the session. The Imogene Republican expressed disappointment in the Iowa Supreme Court's June ruling and called their remarks that the 2018 law was too old "unusual."
"I thought their reasoning was unusual and I was disappointed in the ones that voted that way," said Costello. "So, I guess we just have to react to it and see how they go forward with new legislation being passed."
Saying he is "pro-life," Costello believes the 2018 law or similar legislation would be the best way to react to the court's ruling.
"Heartbeat is a very clear progression in the life of the baby and I'd probably even go to conception myself," he said. "But, I think that's what we can pass, the heartbeat bill, right now without having a lot of time."
The governor's proclamation calls for the legislature to reconvene at 8:30 a.m. next Tuesday. Republican lawmakers currently hold a supermajority in the legislature. However, Iowa Democrats have stated they will fight abortion legislation. In a press release, Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst labeled the special session as "all politics" and said, "the Governor and GOP leaders aren't listening to Iowans because a strong majority supports reproductive freedom." Shipley and Costello believed establishing updated abortion restrictions could be completed as soon as late Tuesday night.