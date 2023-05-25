(Washington) -- KMAland congressional representatives are celebrating a U.S. Supreme Court ruling rolling back provisions under the Waters of the U.S. or WOTUS.
By a 5-to-4 vote Thursday, the High Court ruled in favor of Chantell and Michael Sackett, who purchased property near Priest Lake, Idaho and began backfilling the lot with dirt to prepare for building a home. The Environmental Protection Agency informed the Sacketts that their property contained wetlands, and that their backfilling violated the Clean Waters Act, which prohibits discharging pollutants into "the waters of the United States." EPA officials then threatened to fine the couple unless they stopped backfilling. The Sacketts sued, arguing their property was not covered under WOTUS.
Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito stated that the Clean Waters Act covers only those wetlands with a continuous surface connection to bodies that are waters of the United States in their own rights. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett also ruled in favor of the Sacketts.
Northern Missouri Congress Sam Graves--one of WOTUS' staunchest critics--issued a statement, calling the Supreme Court's decision "a decisive win for America's farmers, small businesses property owners and those who help build our infrastructure. In a February interview with KMA News, the Tarkio Republican said WOTUS was instituted under the Obama Administration, giving the Environmental Protection Agency new authority over farming practices pertaining to rivers, streams or other bodies of water.
"If you had water, and it had a significant nexus--even though you had a ditch, let's say that was dry the majority of the year--but if it rained, it had water that ran off into another stream, ran off into another and ran off into another, they could use that as a definition of a significant nexus," said Graves. "It allowed the EPA to have access to every person's property out there--farmers, you name it. They could come on and shut down whatever business they were doing, whether it was a farming business, or whatever the case may be."
Though the Trump Administration eased the regulations under the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, President Biden's EPA reinstated the WOTUS standards enacted by President Obama.
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley likewise issued a statement, praising the High Court for rejecting what he called "onerous" WOTUS regulations. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst called the ruling "a big win for Iowa, where nearly every industry is impacted by WOTUS." She also attacked President Biden, calling WOTUS "an ill-conceived rule." Siding with three liberal justices, conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh stated the majority had "rewritten the Clean Waters Act." Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson also ruled in the minority.