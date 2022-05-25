(Uvalde, Texas) -- Reaction to Tuesday's massacre at a Texas elementary school continues to pour in from local officials.
Nineteen children and two adults were killed when an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and executed a shooting rampage before being shot and killed, himself, by law enforcement. An angered Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says she's "sick and tired" of incidents such as that in Uvalde and in Buffalo, New York--where 10 people were gunned down in a grocery store earlier this month. In an interview with KMA News, the West Des Moines Democrat chided Republicans in the U.S. Senate who are blocking action on gun reform bills previous advanced in the House--including one expanding background checks for gun ownership in the country.
"We have passed a bipartisan background check bill--bipartisan--out of the House," said Axne, "to deal with making sure that any firearms sales or transfers in this country have appropriate background checks taken into account, to insure that guns don't go in the hands of people who are going to do things like this. But yet, what we have are senators who won't stand up for what's right."
Saying she's from a family of hunters, and as a former Iowa Department of Natural Resources employee, Axne says she respects Second Amendment rights.
"I know that so many of our gun owners in this state want to make sure they do so safely," said Axne. "This is not about taking away anybody's constitutional rights. But, it's all about making sure that we can send our kids to school, that our kids can step up and be teachers without fearing for their lives. That we can go to church on Sunday morning without the fear of being shot. That we can go to the grocery store and pick up some groceries, and go to the movie or go to the mall."
Axne rejects comments that more attention should be given to mental health reform in the country, rather than stricter gun laws.
"Twenty-five to 30%--and it's probably grown more since I last checked the data--have some sort of mental health behavioral issue in this country," said Axne. "They're not out shooting people. So, I'm tired of people laying the blame on folks with mental health issues. We do need to address mental health issues in this country. We absolutely need to. But, I don't want that being pushed off on folks who do have mental health issues that they're trying to address. That's a health care issue."
Other congressional representatives reacted through Twitter statements. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley tweeted--quote--"two days of killing innocent children and a teacher is sickening and heartbreaking. Schools should be a safe place for students and educators." Grassley added he stands with Robb Elementary and entire Uvalde community. In a similar tweet, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst called the incident "a senseless, horrendous act of evil. My heart is with all those in Texas right now."
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa lowered to half-staff through sunset on Saturday in honor and in remembrance of the shooting victims. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued a similar order Wednesday morning.