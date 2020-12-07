(Undated) -- Southwest Iowa legislators have their work cut out for them when returning to the Statehouse next month.
Committee chairmanships were awarded to at least four KMAland lawmakers within the past week. State Senator Mark Costello was named chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee for Iowa's 89th General Assembly. The Imogene Republican was reelected to another four-year term in the Iowa Senate's 12th district last month. In an interview as part of KMA's "Meet the Candidates" series back in September, Costello cited his legislative experience and previous committee assignments as pluses.
"You work hard at getting up to speed," said Costello, "and learning a lot of things, and getting a position where you feel like you can make a difference, and understand how things need to be done, and how things work. I'm on important committees that I feel that we need people with experience there, and understanding--such as the Human Resources Budget Committee, as well as the Administrative Rules Review Committee. Those are two really big and important committees that I'm on that take a lot of work and understanding. I feel like I'm the best person for doing those jobs."
The subcommittee oversees the budget process for several departments, including the departments of public health, human services, veterans affairs, and the Iowa Veterans Home.
Another reelected legislator has been named chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee. Council Bluffs Republican Dan Dawson received another four-year term in November in the Iowa Senate's 8th District. The committee deals with all legislation relating to tax code changes and updates. During his KMA "Meet the Candidates" interview, Dawson said one of his goals if reelected was to address what he considers a property tax disparity with neighboring states like Nebraska and South Dakota.
"No state has ever received a top award for having the highest tax burden for businesses and their families," he said. "That's what we need to continue to drive on, and drive our rates lower. My overall goal would the first time in 40 or 50 years of Iowa having a lower tax rate than those in Nebraska. If we could do that, I think that would be a major win for our area."
Also, Republican State Senator Tom Shipley of Nodaway was named chair of the Senate Local Government Committee for the upcoming session. The local government committee works on legislation pertaining to the operations and financing of counties, cities, townships and other local government entities. In addition, State Representative Jon Jacobsen--who won another term in the Iowa House's 22nd district--was named vice chair of the House's Government Oversight Committee.