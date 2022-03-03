(Shenandoah) -- Transgender athletes will no longer be allowed to participate in female sports in Iowa under a bill clearing the Iowa Legislature this week.
By a 31-to-17 vote Wednesday, the Iowa Senate approved a controversial bill that prohibits trans athletes from competing against girls or women in public or private K-12 schools, plus colleges and universities. Two KMAland legislators addressed the topic during a recent legislative coffee in Shenandoah. State Representative Cecil Dolecheck was among those supporting the bill in the Iowa House, where it was approved by a 55-to-39 vote late last month. Dolecheck says the bill is designed to protect female athletics.
"It's not figured at anybody except women's athletics," said Dolecheck. "I think most of us recognize there is a biological difference, quite frankly, between males and females. It's kind of in the national limelight. So, basically, we worked with the girls' athletic union in the state of Iowa, who had asked the legislature to weigh in it, saying, 'what do you guys think? Because, you're the ones who set the laws and priorities.'"
Dolecheck says the measure requires sports participation according to the gender marked on birth certificates.
"We've had women for the last hundred years trying to get womens' rights, and be on an equal playing field," he said. "I think statistics go along with that same support. I don't demean anyone as an individual, but I don't think that should be a reason to gain a claim and diminish sports."
At least one person in attendance questioned Dolecheck and State Senator Mark Costello on whether they know transgender individuals. She said deciding to become trans is not an easy decision, and she knows of at least transgender person who was bullied because of it. While saying he, too, knows trans people, Costello says the ban addresses a fairness issue.
"If you're a track person, you can still run on the men's team, and compete there if you want to," said Costello. "There's girl wrestlers that wrestle with the boys' team, and things like that. I just think that it's not fair when there's a demonstrable advantage. I've heard too much testimony of girls--not necessarily in Iowa--where it's really unfair."
Dolecheck added he also knows transgender people. Because of that, the Mount Ayr Republican says the decision to support the bill was not taken lightly. Governor Kim Reynolds, who previously called for trans athletes to be banned from female sports, is expected to sign the bill.