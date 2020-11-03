(Undated) -- Some interesting legislative races dot today's general election ballot.
They include the matchup in the Iowa House's 24th district, between longtime Republican incumbent Cecil Dolecheck, and Democratic challenger Chris Adcock. Southwest Iowa's longest-tenured legislator, Dolecheck was first elected to the Statehouse in 1996, succeeding the late Horace Daggett. Dolecheck says he's running for his 13th term at the Statehouse in order to remain a strong voice for southwest Iowa. He also wants to continue focusing on specific issues, such as supporting Iowa's K-12 education system.
"I know it's been a tough year, with the COVID," said Dolecheck. "I want to continue to provide the best education possible for our students, provide the resources that are necessary for schools to do that, continue to protect the SAVE fund--which we renewed--which has helped our rural schools immensely in the area, especially with the downturn in sales, and those kinds of thing."
Back in 2012, Adcock moved from Kansas City to Page County to help family members with health issues. Currently chair of Page County's Democratic Party, Adcock says she's running for the Iowa House because she's the strongest candidate, and that it's time for a change in the legislature.
"I've been keeping my eye on, my ear on, and my feet to the ground, listening to what people are going through," said Adcock, "and what's happened in the last two decades in southwest Iowa. With the declining population, the aging population, and the schools not getting funding, and the businesses struggling and leaving, something has to change. We've had two decades of this--there's a correlation."
Another matchup is found in the Iowa House's 22nd District between Republican incumbent Jon Jacobsen and Democratic challenger Shawna Anderson. In the Iowa House's 21st District, it's Republican State Representative Tom Moore versus Democratic challenger Shaun Kelley. Moore was first elected to the Iowa House in December, 2015 to fill the seat held by the late Jack Drake. He was elected to a full term in 2016, and reelected in 2018. Moore says he's seeking a third term in the Iowa House because of his interest in government as a teacher, and that he enjoys serving in the legislature.
"It's just always been a bucket list thing for me to continue to do this," said Moore. "It's not that I have an agenda, and that I have work that I have to do. I just enjoy the political the lawmaking process."
A longtime Union County farmer, Kelley worked for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for 43 years. Kelley believes more leadership is needed at the state level to address COVID-19-related issues.
"The issues are definitely trying to maintain a healthy population in Iowa," said Kelley. "We need leadership in that area. I feel like we failed in many ways. We could still see a recurrence of the same kind of lackadaisical attitude that we had back a hundred years ago with the Spanish Flu. So, we need leadership."
There's also a big showdown in the Iowa State Senate's 12th District between GOP incumbent Mark Costello and Democratic challenger Joey Norris. Costello first broke into state politics in 2012 when he won a seat in the Iowa House. He later ran in a special election to fill Joni Ernst's seat in the State Senate in 2015. After fending off Mills County Supervisor Richard Crouch's challenge in the June GOP primary, Costello says he's running for a second term in the State Senate because his experience is needed.
"You work hard at getting up to speed," said Costello, "and learning a lot of things, and getting a position where you feel like you can make a difference, and understand how things need to be done, and how things work. I'm on important committees that I feel that we need people with experience there, and understanding--such as the Human Resources Budget Committee, as well as the Administrative Rules Review Committee. Those are two really big and important committees that I'm on that take a lot of work and understanding. I feel like I'm the best person for doing those jobs."
Born and raised on a farm southwest of Red Oak, Norris graduated from Red Oak High School, and earned a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering from Iowa State University. While at Iowa State, Norris founded an engineering firm called Dream Forge LLC, an invention and product development company. He later brought the company back to Red Oak. Norris also currently chairs the Montgomery County Democratic Party. Norris says his rural roots influenced him to run for the State Senate.
I think that's, you know, pretty typical for folks around here to understand," said Norris. "But, it really gives us a perspective that's kind of unique. You get this mentality living in rural Iowa that, you know, if it's broken, you need to try and fix it, and you need to help your neighbor when they need it. Those are not terribly radical ideas, but it was because I was fortunate to be raised in a rural setting that I have those."
Another area legislative races of note include the contest for the Iowa State Senate's 8th District, where Republican incumbent Dan Dawson is challenged for reelection by Democrat Steve Gorman. Another incumbent, Democrat Charlie McConkey, faces Republican challenger Sarah Abdouch for the Iowa House's 15th District seat. The Iowa House's 16th District matchup features three candidates--Republican Brent Siegrist, Democrat Jen Pellant and Libertarian Robert Fairchild. And, Republican incumbent Ray "Bubba" Sorensen faces Democratic challenger Ryan Morrison in the Iowa House's 20th District.
You'll hear the results on all these races and others on "Election Night in KMAland" Tuesday night. Our coverage begins with ABC's election reports beginning at 6:30 p.m., with special reports on local returns as they come in.