(Shenandoah) -- Lawmakers in attendance at Saturday's legislative coffee in Shenandoah extolled the virtues of a massive property tax overhaul approved this past week.
Legislators in both the Iowa House and Senate reached agreement on a Republican-backed plan for a 3.9% flat property tax rate phased in by 2026. State Senator Mark Costello discussed his support for the package at the Shenandoah Public Safety Center's Bricker Room. Costello called the final bill a good compromise between the rate favored by GOP lawmakers and the 4% favored by Governor Kim Reynolds.
"We have some surpluses, we have good revenue projections," said Costello. "We think it's a good opportunity to take advantage of that situation, and do some good things for Iowa taxpayers. Some people said, 'oh, most of the tax breaks go to the rich.' Everybody that pays taxes is getting a tax cut in this bill. Of course, if you pay more, you're going to get more back."
Rather than eliminate corporate taxes as the governor favored, Costello says the bill sets the top corporate rate at 5.5%. With the flat tax bill's passage, State Representative Cecil Dolecheck says the legislature fulfills another promise made at the beginning of the session, including approval of 2.5% in supplemental state aid for K-12 schools, and measures aimed at assisting teacher retention. Dolecheck says the tax bill also carries provisions preventing the state from exhausting its reserve funding.
"Within that package that we passed, if revenue does not reach 3.5.%, then we take money out of the Taxpayer Relief Fund, which automatically grows, so that we can guarantee that we have 3.5% growth in the state's economy to be able to fund our priorities," said Dolecheck. "That was one of the things that the Iowa House was very adamant upon, was making sure that we had sustainable revenues so that we could fund our priorities. That includes education, public safety, and those types of things, and transportation."
State Representative Tom Moore, who was also in attendance at the Shenandoah briefing, says the tax reform package also contains components helping retirees and farmers.
I think two of the bigger pieces in this, though, are the retirement income (tax), which is going away in 2023," said Moore, "and, as well, the opportunities for farmers on when they retire to be able to sell their land, or have their capital gains be income tax free, or be able to use rental income income tax free. I think those are great pieces of it."
Reynolds is expected to sign the bill prior to giving the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Legislative Democrats accused Reynolds and the GOP of rushing the tax plan through in order to attack Biden's handling of inflation.