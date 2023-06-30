(Red Oak) -- It takes a dedicated team of individuals to keep swimmers at KMAland pools safe this summer.
Like all other pools across KMAland, safety comes first at Red Oak's City Pool. Pool manager Georgana Derr is one individual responsible for maintaining order at the facility, now in its third year of operation. But, Derr entrusts most of the responsibility to her team of 12 lifeguards and seven pool attendants. While saying recruiting and retaining lifeguards is difficult for her facility as well as others in the area, Derr tells KMA News young swimmers need a personal connection.
"When I'm out recruiting staff," said Derr, "I'm alway asking how old your kids are, because I'm asking them to get into our lifeguard class. I think that's really important. I know we have another lifeguard class coming up in July. I also work in the school system, so I try my best to meet kids, and tell them about our lifeguard program, and get them into swimming lessons, so that we can continuously train and recruit lifeguards."
Derr also closely monitors regular customers with lifeguard potential.
"I really look at who's here in my pool," said Derr. "So, I look at kids, and figure out when they're going to be 15, because it's the kids that are here swimming and playing that will be our future lifeguards. So, I really encourage them to think about our lifeguard program."
Lena Torbett grew up attending Red Oak's previous pool on warm summer days. Now in her second year as a lifeguard, the Red Oak High junior says the job requires a stringent certification process before taking the chair.
"Last year, I got certified through the YMCA," said Torbett. "You learn how to do the correct rescue procedures. You learn to do CPR, you learn to use the backboard. So, if someone was passive drowning, or in the deep end--which is what we mainly use it for--then, the lifeguard who saves the person puts them on the board. Then, the person out the water pulls them out. We learn all that type of stuff, and it's really cool."
While saying she's never actually had to use her lifesaving skills, Torbett says the idea of having to rescue a swimmer is scary. Macy Bozwell is another veteran Red Oak lifeguard. Though she's never been involved in a rescue situation, Bozwell stands ready.
"I've had to jump in assist a couple kids," said Bozwell. "Thankfully, I've never had to save anyone who's actively drowning. I've had to assist kids at the bottom of the slide, because sometimes going down that fast, and having all that water come down, sometimes they forget to put their feet down. Sometimes, they just need a little help, or they'll just come too far, where their parents don't know they're away from them. So, sometimes we have to help them get back to where they can touch."
While saying lifeguarding is tough, Bozwell says she enjoys the relationships formed with the children whose lives she's charged with protecting.
"There are a lot of kids that I have grown relationships with--and I just absolutely love them," she said. "Just seeing them is a big part of why I enjoy working here."
Other KMAland pools are in need of lifeguards. Anyone interested in lifeguarding should contact the outdoor OR indoor facilities in their area.