(Omaha) -- Low military morale stemming from U.S. policies and a resurgent Taliban are two of the factors behind the current crisis in Afghanistan.
That's according to Dr. Thomas Gouttierre, retired professor of Afghan studies at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Gouttierre is monitoring developments in Afghanistan, where the Taliban gained control of the country over the year following years of fighting, and the impending pullout of U.S. military forces in the country. While saying about 90% of the country's residents want anyone else but the Taliban controlling the country, Gouttierre tells KMA News the Afghan military's morale sunk after the Trump Administration conducted negotiations with the Taliban in Doha last year on a peace agreement--without representatives of the Afghan government.
"You've got to understand that when you see your allies leave in the dead of night," said Gouttierre, "it doesn't do an awful lot to increase your morale, and belief that your capacity to sustain your own defense is going to be strengthened by the absence of your friends and allies."
Though observers may view the Taliban's takeover as an indigenous uprising, Gouttierre claims Pakistan has played a big role in the group's resurgence.
"The Taliban, themselves, as an organization, have been training and training inside Pakistan ever since they were driven out of Afghanistan shortly after 9/11," he said. "But, while most people see this as a war being fought inside Afghanistan, the training, the refuge, the money and the weaponry that the Taliban have has all been provided within Pakistan, where the Taliban can go during the non-fighting season and get more money, more training."
Gouttierre says the Biden Administration deserves blame for the situation by sustaining President Trump's "greatly flawed" policies regarding Afghanistan.
"The Biden Administration has to accept the fact that it made the decision to pull out," said Gouttierre, "and it pulled out without good planning, a good strategic approach to addressing the security and safety of the Afghan allies and friends whom we are in a sense in a danger of leaving behind us, as well as our own personnel. It appears most of our embassy staff and American dependents, etc., have gotten to the airport."
However, he adds the administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama likewise mismanaged the U.S. presence in the country--leading to suffering from not only Afghan citizens, but also American troops killed or injured in the war following the 9/11 attacks in 2001. Gouttierre says the big question is how will the Taliban's control of Afghanistan affect future U.S. security.
"The Taliban have not given up their connections with al-Qaida and other extremist elements like ISIS in the Middle East," he said. "A lot of the money sources are the same. Members of the Taliban are within the greater al-Qaida structure, or family. What we've done, of course, because of our withdrawal is left Afghanistan to a group of extremist elementary--including the Taliban, al-Qaida, ISIS, etc.--to perhaps again become a haven for terrroist training, terrorist elements to gather."
While saying he's not suggesting terrorist groups in Afghanistan are planning another 9/11-style attack, Gouttierre says having the security of a country in a strategic location in the hands of extremist elements is not good.