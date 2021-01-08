(KMAland) -- Fog is becoming a constant on the morning commute throughout KMAland.
While only seeing one dense fog advisory this week, southwest Iowa, northwest Missouri and southeast Nebraska motorists have battled patches of fog each morning this week on their morning drive. Megan Mulford is a meteorologist with Weatherology. She says snow on the ground has contributed to increased moisture in the air, coupled with warmer-than-average temperatures to create the fog. She says another big factor in fog sticking around is a lack of air movement.
"It just shows how much we appreciate winds that usually blow clouds here and there and causes for a mixing of the atmosphere," said Mulford. "When you don't really any winds aloft or at the surface, you have just stagnant air."
Another concern caused by the persistent fog is the possibility of slick spots on roadways, if temperatures fall below the freezing mark.