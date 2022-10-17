(Englewood, FLA) -- Slow, but effective--that's how a Floridian with KMAland ties describes the continuing recovery from Hurricane Ian.
Former Shenandoah resident Rob Nester and his wife Deb live on Manasota Key in Englewood, Florida--one of the hardest-hit areas from the category 4 hurricane that ransacked a good portion of southern and central Florida late last month. Nester tells KMA News cleanup and repair work remains a slow process--mainly because of what he calls "incredible" damage. However, he says volunteer efforts remain strong in the community located between Sarasota and Fort Myers, Florida.
"We stopped at Walmart yesterday, and they were serving hot meals to anyone coming up to the doors," said Nester. "Tide has brought in a huge trailer--you can bring in a huge load of laundry, they'll bag it up and have it ready for you in a few hours."
Nester says contractors from all over the country are streaming in to help with rebuilding efforts.
"We see people from Vermont, Michigan, Kansas City, contractors for Colorado, all around," he said. "Anybody from pool service companies. A lot of the debris like trees, you know, everyone is just piling that stuff up in their front yards, and they just go from neighborhood to neighborhood, coming along with these trucks to clean up the tree debris, and I assume next, the landfill debris. Everybody is just stacking damaged furniture and so forth by the curb."
Nester says most utilities have been restored in the area. But, he adds it will be months before life in Englewood and the surrounding communities returns to normal, because of the damage extent.
"It'll be a long time before we get back to status quo, being normal," said Nester. "I think as far as the attitude and, you know, people trying to get back into the rhythm of things, opening back up restaurants and shopping, and things, the spirit is there. But, with the visual aspect of things, it's just going to take a long time."
Nester adds he appreciates the support extended from KMAland residents through the social media during and after the ordeal. Hurricane Ian's death toll in Florida stands at 119. Dollar estimates place the damage in Florida and the Carolinas between $53-to-$74 billion.