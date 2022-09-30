(Englewood, FLA) -- Other Floridians with ties to KMAland have felt the wrath of Hurricane Ian.
Former Shenandoah residents Rob and Deb Nester live on Manasota Key in Englewood, Florida--another community impacted by the hurricane which tore through the sunshine state earlier this week. Nester tells KMA News the couple was forced to evacuate to North Port after the storm put their community within its 40-mile-wide eye Tuesday night into Wednesday. Unfortunately, Nester says North Port is located next to the Manatee River--and received substantial flooding.
"We were five miles from the Manatee River," said Nester. "But, when I woke up on Thursday morning, 4 in the morning, I walked to the garage. There's a three-inch step into the garage, and I stepped in the water. Literally, the water in this whole community had risen up to the doorsteps of everybody's houses. We didn't have any water in the house, but with another two inches of water, we would have been wet in the house.
"They were kayaking up and down the streets. It's something I've never seen before," he added.
Nester says damage is widespread across the Englewood area.
"If you lived in a motor home, or some of these older structures," he said, "they really sustained an immense amount of damage. I haven't seen too many fences that are left standing--whether they're vinyl or fence. It just destroyed fences, yard sheds. But the tree damage--there's so much trees and things, and so many live oaks, these huge, tall native pines that have come down. You'll see the entire root systems that have just come out of the ground, because of the immense force of the wind. It would just collapse a 100-foot oak tree. It's just incredible the amount of damage here."
Nester, however, some of the area's newer homes sustained only minor damage. As of Friday afternoon, he says the area was still without electricity and water services.
"They shut off the water at our home here on Tuesday night," said Nester. "They do that because of the water main breaks, and it goes under the bay. If there's any kind of thing, they don't want to contaminate the entire town's water. So, they actually shut us off. They have no idea when they'll restore water, but there's no cable. We have a generator, so that we can turn it on in case we want to run the refrigerator, and so forth. But, you can't get internet. As far as cell phone towers, many of the cell phone towers sustained quite a bit of damage."
Nester says it's unknown when the utilities will be restored. While saying the state has taken a significant hit from Ian, he says Florida will rebuild.