(Clarinda) -- Punxsutawney Phil's prediction of six more weeks of winter is apparently holding true in KMAland.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Saturday from midnight to noon. Between 2-to-4 inches of whitestuff is expected in the region. Perhaps the biggest threat is subzero temperatures. Highs only in the lower teens are forecast for Saturday, with lows of around zero. With the heavy snowfall in the forecast, Clarinda officials are urging residents to plan ahead for another snow emergency. Under the city's ordinances, vehicles must stay off city streets with an accumulation of 2 inches or more. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers noted better compliance with the city's snow statutes in a recent interview with KMA News. Brothers believes many residents forgot about the laws in the books because of last year's relatively mild winter.
"We try to get it out there," he said, "but I think just, human nature, put it out of sight, out of mind. I think it had been a long time, people forgot to comply with the ordinance. I think once you have an event--a snow event--then you have an enforcement event that goes along with that snow event, then people are reminded that it's something they need to do with two inches of snow, get those vehicles off the street."
This weekend's forecast follows Thursday's skift of snow in southwest Iowa, and the massive January 25th winter storm. More than 14 inches of snow was dumped in Clarinda, alone, during the event. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon praised city street crews for their snow removal efforts following the storm--especially in the downtown area.
"Before 24 hours was up, they had 14 inches of snow removed off of the square," said McClarnon. "I thought that was wonderful. That night, it stopped snowing around 10 o'clock, by the next morning every road was passable. They did do a very nice job of doing that, plus they picked up the snow."
As a friendly reminder, any vehicle left parked on any street under Clarinda's ordinance may be impounded, with the owner subject to a $30 parking fine, plus payment of all applicable towing and storage fees before the vehicle is released.