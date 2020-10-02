(Undated) -- Local leaders are extending best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
The White House announced early Friday morning that both the president and first lady tested positive for COVID-19. Further information on their conditions has not been released. The news comes after a key White House aide, Holly Hicks, was confirmed as testing positive for coronavirus late Thursday evening. State Representative Jon Jacobsen is one of Trump's key supporters in southwest Iowa. Jacobsen sent his best wishes to the president and first lady in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning. He also expressed hope that both Donald and Melania Trump will make full recoveries from whatever symptoms they experience.
"Even if you test positive right now," said Jacobsen, "if you're in your teens, your 20's, 30's, your 40's, your 50's--according to the government--you have a 99%-plus survival rate. If you are in your 70's--like President Trump is--or in your 60's, or even in your 80's, you have a 95% survival rate. So, it will be very interesting to see how they address this."
Jacobsen recalled his own experience with another pandemic that gripped the country more than 50 years ago--the infamous Hong Kong Flu that killed more than a hundred thousand Americans between 1968-69.
"I had it, my two brothers had it," he said. "We were 7, 5 and 3 years old at the time. My mom had just come back with another baby sister, and the doctor told her, 'Joyce, keep that girl away from the boys, or she'll die just like the other baby we had in practice.'"
Other area political leaders are reacting on the social meeting. In a statement on Facebook Friday morning, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst said, quote "my prayers are with President Trump and our first lady. Get well soon!" Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne stated on Facebook that she's wishing the president and Melania "a speedy and full recovery. This is an important reminder that COVID-19 doesn’t care who you are. Even if you’re president of the United States, you are not immune from this virus." Axne also says the president's situation demonstrated the importance of mask wearing and social distancing in combating coronavirus spread.