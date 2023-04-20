(Undated) -- Wednesday night's round of severe storms had something for everybody--whether they liked it or not.
Heavy rains, high winds, hail--even tornadoes were included with the potent storm cells moving through KMAland. Funnel clouds and tornado touchdowns were reported in Fremont County. Deputy Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Clayton Long tells KMA News storm activity rolled into his county from Otoe County..
"As the night progressed, thanks to the National Weather Service out of Omaha's early detection," said Long, "we knew there was early detection out of Nebraska City. We knew there was rotation south of Nebraska City. It was three miles south of Nebraska City, moving northeast at 35 mph. All of our trained storm spotters and fire departments went out and were posted at various locations strategically throughout the county, so that we could have an overview of the situation."
Long and other spotters tracked one developing tornado near Percival.
"At about the 8:35-8:45 time frame, there was a rotation visible from my location, and a couple other spotter locations," he said. "We saw a brief touchdown northeast of Percival about a mile or so. That's when it was getting real dark, and we were waiting for lighting flashes to illuminate in the sky. We tracked that one moving along Bluff Road, or I was on Bluff Road moving north. By the time it got to Thurman, it picked itself back up. It was still rotating until it got to the Mills County line, then it seemed to have fallen off."
Tornado touchdowns were also reported by the National Weather Service near Sidney and Thurman. No damage was reported. Funnel clouds were also reported in Montgomery County, where County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman personally witnessed one attempting to form.
"Initially when I came out, we were monitoring the storms that were south of Malvern and Hastings, and kind of followed that," said Hamman. "You could definitely see the clouds structure and rotation at times. As it moved northeast into Montgomery County, we followed it north just south of Wales. It dropped several funnel clouds within a two minute time frame, but luckily, nothing appears to have touched the ground, and so far, no damage reports."
Hamman says Montgomery County was lucky not to receive the horrific hail reported in other parts of the region--especially Mills County. Gabe Barney is the county's emergency management coordinator. Barney says hail fell in various shapes and sizes--and caused considerable damage in some areas.
"That first round went through, we had reports kind of in Glenwood of ping pong-sized hail coming through," said Barney. "There was a little bit of damage on cars and roofs, but no large cleanup efforts on that end. As the storms started moving east, going into Malvern, those started to kind of pick up a little bit. There was damage on roofs, cars. We got reports of tennis ball sized hail. That lasted for a little bit."
Barney says some rotation was spotted in his county as well--but no actual touchdowns. Another round of severe weather generated more heavy rainfall. In fact, officials say the rainfall amounts--2-to-3 inches in some areas--provided a silver lining, in that it helped the area's continuing drought conditions. Photos of Wednesday night's severe storm activity can be sent in jpeg form to news@kmaland.com.