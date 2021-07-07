(Clarinda-Shenandoah) -- Law enforcement officials in KMAland were busy over the Independence Day holiday handling fireworks-related calls.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers estimates his office received at least 25 complaints regarding violations of the city's fireworks laws. Clarinda City Code allows fireworks from June 28th through July 8th from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.--except on July 4th, when the time period is extended to 11 p.m. Brothers says most of the complaints this year involved fireworks used in the late evening hours beyond the time period.
"(I) received numerous complaints from individuals, you know, talking to me and discussing with me about people continuing to shoot off fireworks after hours, after 10 p.m. on the allotted days," said Brothers. "That would be the primary complaint that we had with that--people going past the time limit in the evening to shoot off fireworks."
Brothers, however, says no citations or warnings were issued by officers. The chief says fireworks-related calls are just another service call for police.
"Obviously, it's not a high priority call," he said. "It tends to be a lower priority call. But, officers still respond to those lower priority calls, nonetheless. So, every time that happens, we're utilizing a resource that probably could be used in a better matter."
Brothers says another consideration is the impact fireworks have on animals or certain individuals. Shenandoah's laws allow fireworks July 1st through 3rd until 10 p.m., and July 4th until 11. Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray says numerous warnings were issued by his officers in response to fireworks complaints.
"Unfortunately, we couldn't get to every single call," said Gray. "But, we did receive many multiple complaints about people shooting off fireworks after the timeframe, or (fireworks) too big, or whatever the complaint may be. But, we yielded several complaints this year."
Gray also received feedback from Mayor Dick Hunt, who indicated he received more complaints about fireworks this year than last year. Gray says he's not sure whether the uptick in complaints will lead to further changes in the city's fireworks ordinances.
"Honestly, I don't know what would be the right answer," he said. "It (the time period) was a little bit longer. We've already shortened it once, and we're still getting complaints after the time frame. I would say if we don't want things to change, the citizens really need to start abiding by the time frame that are put in place. Otherwise, I think we could see changes in the future."
Fireworks were originally allowed in Shenandoah from June 20th to July 8th. But, the council shortened the time period back in 2017 upon Hunt's recommendation.