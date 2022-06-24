(Washington) -- Reaction is mixed from KMAland congressional representatives toward the U.S. Senate's passage of a measure designed to increase gun safety in the country.
By a 65-to-33 vote Thursday evening, the Senate approved a bipartisan bill that would incentivize states to pass red flag laws and expand background checks for 18- to 21-year-olds. It also provides for expansion of an existing law that prevents people convicted of domestic abuse from owning a gun--closing the so-called "boyfriend loophole"--and provides funding for school improvement programs intended to increase attendance and engagement in schools and community learning centers.
Iowa's U.S. senators split their votes on the measure. Voting in favor of the bill, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says "every American wants to keep our kids and our schools safe and provide folks access to mental health treatment." The Red Oak Republican says the bill does that "without placing new restrictions on law-abiding gun owners." While saying he shares the concerns of Iowans "disgusted with gun violence," and that much of the legislation is good, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley voted against the bill. In a statement, Grassley expressed concerns about "safeguarding constitutional due process rights" preventing him from supporting the bill in its entirety. Iowa's senior senator discussed the need to protect Second Amendment rights on his public affairs program this week.
"We've got to make sure the Second Amendment is protected," said Grassley. "We got to know that if there's any distraction from the Second Amendment, that due process is involved. What I'm talking about is not in the House bill--I want to be clear on that--because there is not a bill that's passed the House."
Missouri's two U.S. senators also differed on the issue, with Roy Blunt voting in favor, and Josh Hawley against it. Both of Nebraska's senators--Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer--opposed the measure.
With the Senate's passage, the bill now goes to the U.S. House, where it's expected to pass as early as today (Friday). Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne indicated she would support the measure.
"I'm certainly glad to see the Senate move the bill forward," said Axne, "and move our agenda forward to make communities safer in this country, make sure that kids can go to school, that kids can go see a movie, that people can go to church on Sunday--all things that are now put at risk because of, unfortunately, these shootings across our country. I'm really glad to see they've got this bill coming, and they've got some really good provisions in it. If it gets here, I will vote for it."
However, the West Des Moines Democrat says she's disappointed negotiators failed to include tougher provisions for semi-automatic weapons in the country, including increasing the purchasing age to 21. Axne says more must be done to get what she calls "weapons of war" off the streets.
"The reason that those poor parents in Uvalde, Texas had to give their DNA was to be able to determine who their children were," said Axne. "The AR-15--let me say it straight out--tore those children to pieces."
A partisan group of senators crafted the compromise measure in response to last month's massacre at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, where 19 students and two teachers were killed. NOTE: Radio Iowa contributed to this story.