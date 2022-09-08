(Washington) -- Reaction is pouring in from KMAland congressional representatives to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
BBC Television played "God Save the Queen" Thursday following Buckingham Palace's announcement that the world's longest-serving monarch died at the age of 96. Elizabeth II celebrated the 70th anniversary of her coronation earlier this year Both of Iowa's U.S. senators released statements upon the queen's passing. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says she joins "the United Kingdom, the Royal Family and the Commonwealth Realms in mourning the loss of the queen." The Red Oak Republican said, quote, "for seven decades, she was a global stalwart and a resolute leader for the U.K." Ernst added the queen "was the steady foundation of the flourishing special relationships between our two nations, promoting freedom and peace alongside American leaders throughout history."
In a similar statement, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said Queen Elizabeth "was a strong and graceful leader for the better part of a century. As queen, she was a tremendous source of stability and clearly loved the people she served. She'll forever be a symbol of decency and humanity for the whole world."
With the queen's passing, Prince Charles now assumes the royal monarchy as King Charles III.