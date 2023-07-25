(Red Oak) -- As weather conditions continue to warm throughout the week, public safety officials are reminding residents of the best ways to beat the extreme heat.
Much of KMAland has avoided some of the extreme heat throughout much of the summer thus far. However, the National Weather Service is now calling for temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s throughout the rest of this week and heat indexes near or over 100 degrees. A heat advisory is also in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for southeast Nebraska. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says those who work outside for their job should particularly be aware of the weather and any symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
"Just be cognizant of the weather, pace yourself, and make sure you're hydrated," said Hamman. "If you get too hot or you start to experience headaches, dizziness, drowsiness, or anything like that, make sure you take a break, get indoors, and get into a cool spot."
National Weather Service officials say the high temperatures combined with high humidity are increasing the risk for heat-related illnesses. Hamman adds there are several symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion for residents to look out for.
"Obviously any nausea or vomiting, dizziness, confusion, headaches, and a strong, rapid pulse would be another indication," Hamman explained. "If you've been outdoors for an extended period of time and you stop sweating, that's a major indication of either heat exhaustion or heat stroke--so you definitely want to get indoors if you can."
Anyone who believes they or someone they know is suffering from a heat stroke should call 911. Hamman also suggests that residents check up on their older neighbors who may not have air conditioning in their homes and keep an eye on their pets.
"It's just good to make sure you're checking on your neighbors as with this heat spell that we're going to experience the next week or two they might not be familiar with the weather or what's going on," he said. "It's not only people--it's pets too. If you've got outdoor pets or pets that go outside, make sure that they've got water, shade, and that they're cool."
Hamman also strongly advises people to avoid leaving people or pets in vehicles for extended periods.
"Don't leave people or pets in vehicles whether they're running or not because they can shut off or they can shut off the air for that matter," Hamman emphasized. "The biggest thing is that you've got a well working air conditioner and make sure you don't lock the doors with people or pets inside them."
While the heat is picking up, recent storms that have brought a good amount of moisture and the high humidity, Hamman says, have kept the risk for outdoor brush or field fires low. More information on heat-related illnesses can be found on the Center for Disease Control's website or by contacting your county public health agency. Hamman also recommends monitoring the National Weather Service for updates to the conditions and additional safety tips. The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has also launched a heat safety campaign.