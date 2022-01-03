(Sidney) -- Though this past weekend's winter storm wasn't the blockbuster originally forecast, area snow plows were busy, just the same.
Fremont County's secondary road crews battled snow and ice over a three-day period. County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News activities actually began Friday evening, when freezing fog left an ice coating on some county pavement.
"The seal coats are the worst," said Davis. "They're so thin and everything that the temperature of the pavement there--because they're so thin--gets cold pretty fast. We kind of get ice developing from just that fog. We did kind of go out Friday evening and get some material down on that."
While personnel returned to the county shop at 8 Saturday morning, Davis says crews waited to see how much snow the storm actually produced before venturing out again. He says snowfall was less than that originally projected.
"We were in a dry area, is what I understood," he said. "Snow was melting and not reaching the ground the way like they thought it would. But, then the wind was picking up, and we started getting enough (snow). They went out and plowed until I think about 5 o'clock, then went back again Sunday for a few hours to get drifts knocked down again, and some material down."
Saturday's snow storm occurred as the county is still recovering from the December 15th derecho. While saying his department was lucky, in that it had very few tree limbs to clean up, Davis adds the storm's high winds damaged his department's facilities.
"Our shop here, two of our large garage doors got blown out," said Davis. "We got somebody in to put them back up and in, but it's going to be March before we get all of the parts to replace them, so we can move the doors up and down. Then, we had a couple of sheds that need some repairs on them."
Davis adds the department's equipment and winter road materials are still in good shape following the weekend's storm.