(Undated) -- Count area school administrators leery of spiking gas prices across the region.
Skyrocketing fuel costs in recent weeks have forced KMAland superintendents and department heads to look at their budgets, and explore ways to lessen the impact of rising gas expenses. Triple A's survey of Iowa gas prices as of Wednesday placed regular at $4.62 a gallon, and diesel fuel at $5.42 a gallon. Though some analysts predict a decrease in prices, that's of little consolation to administrators like Chris Fenster, superintendent of the Corning and Villisca School Districts. Fenster tells KMA News the recent gas price spike put the Southwest Valley schools on pins and needles.
"If they go to $7 or $8 a gallon on diesel," said Fenster, "we use about 36,000 gallons of diesel a year during the school. So, if you can add it up there, it could be over $200,000 for our bill. We can't budget for stuff like that."
As a result, Fenster says his district is attempting to limit the number of buses transporting students to extracurricular activities.
"It's one bus for girls and boys going to one event," he said. "We can go to these separate meets for girls track and boys track. We're going to have to go to co-ed meets, because the fuel prices are going to go way out of whack."
Tim Hood is superintendent of the Sidney, East Mills and South Page school districts. Hood says high fuel costs may force districts to share transportation resources.
"For example, if we're going to a track meet," said Hood, "and maybe Sidney can go to F-M and pick some of their kids up, and those kind of things, I'm sure a lot of those things will be discussed as we move forward. Obviously, it's going to affect us. We just don't know the extent of it yet."
Even KMAland's bigger school districts are not immune to fuel price hikes. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the increases all but wiped out his district's transportation budget this spring.
"We exceed our fuel budget I want to say in March," said Embray. "So, we still had two months of school left of driving buses, and hauling students to and from school. So, it's definitely had an impact."
Fortunately, Embray says Glenwood has the financial resources to weather the storm in fuel costs.
"We've been a very frugal district over the years," he said. "We've had a cash balance built up, so we've been able to use that sort of as a rainy day fund right now. We've also used some of unspent cash to bolster classified staff salaries for next year to try to keep people employed, and keep them in our district."
Embray hopes increasing student enrollment numbers and future early retirements cushion some of the financial blow, and protect programs and materials impacting students and staff.