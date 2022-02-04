(Des Moines) -- Funding is on the way to some KMAland school districts to explore new approaches to early education.
Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education Friday awarded 16 competitive planning grants up to $10,000 each to public school districts to explore the development of blending child care and quality early learning programs in their communities. Officials say the Blended Early Learning in Education Foundations--or BELIEF grants--will support school districts working with community partners in developing plans to start evidence-based, customized early child care and preschool programs under the age of 5. The grants can be used to cover costs associated with training and planning, such as travel expenses, communication and outreach services, transportation costs associated with multiple service locations as well as the cost of substitute teachers, so team members can attend training and planning sessions.
Schools awarded the one-time BELIEF grants in KMAland include Essex, Hamburg and Shenandoah.
Funding for BELIEF grants comes from the department's portion of funds received through the American Rescue Plan's ESSER III allocation.