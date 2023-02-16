(Glenwood) -- Faced with the biggest winter storm of the season, many KMAland school administrators made this decision regarding classes Thursday: "Let it go."
And, the cancellation of classes left area students exploring other options--like, building a snowman, for example.
With the forecasts indicating a storm turning the region into a virtual Disney snowglobe, some schools pulled the plug late Wednesday evening. Other districts waited until morning after being burned by the last major winter event that never materialized. Dr. Devin Embray is superintendent of the Glenwood School District. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Embray says the decision to cancel his district's classes came before 5 a.m.
"We typically go out and drive in the mornings," said Embray. "We have in the past tried to call things at night when we think they're going to happen. But, the last storm that came through wasn't real accurate in placement. So, we held off to see which way this one was going to go."
Embray says it's only the second snow day this school year. But, it means a two-day extension of the school year.
"Typically, we're well over our hours," he said. "However, we changed our calendar to add some professional development days in. We're pretty tight on hours at the end of our calendar. So, the days that we do miss on our calendar, we'll make up at the end the year. We'll just extend the year one more day.;"
Unlike the COVID-19 period three years ago, Embray says remote learning is not an option for his district on snow days. However, Embray is hoping a bill at the Statehouse will change that.
"There are some changes going to Chapter 12 at the state level, that would include allowing us to have up to 30 hours of virtual (learning)," said Embray. "But, I don't think that's passed yet."
