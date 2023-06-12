(Des Moines) -- Some KMAland schools are being recognized for their efforts in registering young people to vote.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate recently announced 19 of the state's schools qualified for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award for the 2022-23 school year. Pate tells KMA News he created the award in 2019 to encourage voter registration in the state's schools.
"The award is named after Carrie Chapman Catt, a famous Iowa native who was instrumental in securing the 19th Amendment, granting women access to the ballot box more than 100 years ago," said Catt. "This year alone, the initiative helped us register over 2,600 high school students across the state."
Two KMAland schools received Catt awards for registering 90% or more of eligible students---Essex Junior-Senior High School and Hamburg High School. Three other schools received certificates for registering at least 50% of eligible students--East Mills Junior-Senior High School, Fremont-Mills Middle and Senior High School, and Griswold Middle School and High School. Pate says most schools hold voter registration drives twice during the school year.
"We put together a tool kit of ideas on what schools can do," he said, "and how they can organize an effort grassroots. Some literally have students reach out to their peers, some will do a school assembly, some will do it in their classrooms. It's a combination."
Pate says he's proud of the students and school officials who stepped up to increase voter participation in the state.
"It's one of those things I keep telling young people--it's so great to see them involved, and take that first step towards voting," said Pate. "They can register at 17, and be ready to vote at the next election, and make sure their voice gets heard."
In addition, 9 schools in Iowa registered more than 70% of eligible students.