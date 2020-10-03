(Undated) -- Students are returning to some KMAland school districts following coronavirus-imposed shutdowns.
All classes in the Fremont-Mills School District were conducted online for the past two weeks because of at least 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the district's students and staff. In a message to the district's parents on Thursday, Fremont-Mills Superintendent David Gute stated in-person classes will resume on Monday. Doors will open under the district's usual Monday late start at 9:35 a.m. A staff development session for that day will be rescheduled for later in the school year.
Meanwhile, remote learning continued Friday for the Lenox School District's 7th through 12th grade students. Online instruction will continue for those students through this coming week, with teachers delivering two days of instruction during periods 1 through 7, Monday through Thursday. Flipped lessons are scheduled for Friday. All activities, including practices, are canceled during this time. School officials state other determinations will be made at a later date. Lenox elementary students, meanwhile, will return to school as usual this week.
In a recent interview with KMA News, Lenox School Superintendent Dave Henrichs praised his building principals for their extra work during the COVID crisis, and gave additional kudos to the district's teachers for wearing two hats.
"Our teachers are really doing double duty," said Henrichs. "They're teaching the kids that are in their classroom every day, as well as the kids remotely. So, day-in, day-out, since day one of the school year, our teaching staff is to be commended for all the work and effort. They're doing their best to stay on top of educating our kids. That's why we're really here. So, kudos to our teaching staff."
There's also new developments in the AHSTW School District, which was forced into online learning last week because of coronavirus cases. A message posted on the district's Facebook page Friday stated face-to-face instruction will resume for pre-K-through-8th graders Monday, but that high school students will return to a hybrid model this week, rather than full time in-person instruction. Extracurricular activities will resume on Monday, as well.
