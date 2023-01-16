(Atlantic) -- Students from over 20 school districts in Southwest Iowa are gathering Monday for the Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association Honor Band Festival.
Atlantic High School plays host to this year's rendition of the annual festival, showcasing nearly 170 students from across KMAland. Among the area schools with quite the representation is the Clarinda School District which had 16 students selected between the 9th-10th grade ensemble and the 11th-12th grade group. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, Clarinda 7-12 Band Director Courtney Ridge says students will get a unique opportunity to learn and play alongside other passionate musicians and learn from some of the top area educators.
"The 9th and 10th grade clinician is Dan Tucker who is the Director of Bands at Lewis Central High School and also serves as the SWIBA President, and directing the 11th and 12th graders this year is Dr. Amy Knopps, who is the Assistant Director of Bands at the University of Missouri," said Ridge. "So, we bring in well know clinicians who give our students an experience unlike really any other."
To get into the ensembles, students underwent an audition process in December, including preparing scales and an etude. Ridge says getting students to participate in the process is two-fold.
"Each student's audition takes about five minutes and they are scored on several elements by each of the judges and then the bands are seated in the order of those scores," she said. "It's really important for me to encourage students to participate in this because it gets them playing their horns and practicing. So, they're improving and any way that I can get them to improve is a good way to do so."
Among the Clarinda students selected for the 11-12th grade band is Xavier DeGroot. While the audition progress is rigorous, DeGroot says it was worth seeing his name on the acceptance list, particularly given his more unique instrument -- the bari saxophone.
"Making it on bari sax is very difficult because they only take two and I've tried out each year with little to no luck, and finally I've made it into the band," said DeGroot. "It's a very fulfilling achievement and I've very excited about all the music we're going to play and it all looks very fun and interesting."
Also accepted into the 11-12th grade ensemble was Grant Turner, who was selected as 1st Part, 4th Chair on trumpet. Turner says he looks forward to being around other students with a common interest.
"Being in this band is a chance to play in an ensemble full of skilled and dedicated musicians," said Turner. "Everyone there has earned their spot and they're eager to learn and play well -- I really enjoy being with people like me that enjoy it that much."
During the festival, Turner also plans to audition for the Major Landers Scholarship through the Iowa Bandmasters Association, which provides up to $2,500, after second state-wide competition, to six students pursuing a career in music at an Iowa institution or college.
The SWIBA Honor Band Concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Atlantic High School Auditorium with a $5 admission for adults and $3 for students. You can hear the full interview with Ridge, DeGroot, and Turner below: