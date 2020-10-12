(Washington, D.C.) -- Four KMAland Senators were center stage Monday morning as confirmation hearings began for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
The Senate Judiciary Committee opened up the hearing -- which is expected to take most of the week -- for President Trump's pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley -- the former chair of the committee -- said in his opening statement that Barrett's qualifications and character were impeccable.
"Unfortunately, I expect the minority will try to rustle up baseless claims and scare tactics as they've done for decades; anything to derail the confirmation of a Republican nominee," said Grassley. "Lately, the left is threatening to pack the Supreme Court in retaliation for this confirmation process."
Democrats have called for the hearings to be paused until after the presidential election, citing a similar situation in 2016 when the Republican-controlled Senate refused to hold hearings for then-President Obama's nominee Merrick Garland. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst -- a Republican -- says her colleagues on the other side of the aisle are trying to paint Barrett as a "TV or cartoon version of a religious radical."
"When Congress makes a law that oversteps the Constitution, the ripples can be felt whether it's on farms in Montgomery County where I'm from, in the manufacturing facilities of Dubuque, the church services of Sioux City and the community meetings in Waterloo," said Ernst. "The Supreme Court's only job is to rule on the cases before it and defend the Constitution. To do that well, a justice needs to be thoughtful, restrained and wise. Judge Barrett, so far I have seen all of those things in you."
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley slammed Democrats for persecuting Barrett on the basis of her Catholic beliefs.
"I hope when we look at the confirmation for Judge Amy Barrett -- soon I hope to be Justice Amy Barrett -- one thing we will say is that was time, that was the year that the attempt to bring back religious tests for office was finally stopped," said Hawley.
Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse says political discussions can be productive, but that they have no place in the civics framework of the country. He, too, defended Barrett's religious beliefs, saying they have no bearing on her ability to be on the Supreme Court.
"In this committee and in this Congress and in this Constitutional structure, religious liberty is the basic truth and whatever you or I or Judge Barrett believe about God isn't any of the government's business," said Sasse. "We can all believe in that in common. We should all reaffirm that in common. That should be on display over the course of the next four days in this committee."
Through the next three days, senators on the committee are expected to participate in multiple rounds of questions to Barrett before a vote in the committee. Following a vote in committee, Barrett's nomination could go to the full Senate as soon as October 29th.