(KMAland) -- A large mass of cold air has made the outdoors in KMAland feel like the frozen tundra most of this week.
While temperatures and wind chills have consistently been below-zero this week, the coldest conditions are forecast for this weekend. Megan Mulford is a meteorologist with Weatherology. She says a combination of arctic air and atmospheric conditions have led to the frigid temperatures.
"What we have is a polar vortex that spins across the North Pole area and it becomes faster and stronger late Fall into the Winter," said Mulford. "Sometimes, things could happen in the upper atmosphere that causes it to wobble. That's what's happening. When it wobbles, it becomes erratic and that cold air begins to sink. We're seeing all of this arctic air moving in. We also have this upper level low that's going to be spinning to the north of us as we head into Thursday, Friday and the weekend, which is going to bring us even colder air."
The National Weather Service says wind chills could dip as low as 40-below-zero on Sunday night with air temperatures staying below-zero all day. Mulford says the cold should continue through the middle part of next week, before returning to slightly below normal temperatures.
"It's just pretty much spinning and not going anywhere," said Mulford. "We'll continue to see this arctic air be dominant all the way into at the least the early parts of next week."
The public is encouraged to limit time outdoors during the arctic blast and to dress in layers, covering all exposed skin. Law enforcement encourages motorists to keep an emergency kit with blankets, extra clothes and snacks in case you are stranded in your vehicle.