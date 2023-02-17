(Shenandoah) -- Ames is the epicenter for the "best of the best" high school speech students in Iowa this weekend.
Students from all over KMAland are participating in the Iowa High School Speech Association's Large Group All-State Speech Festival Saturday. Shenandoah High School is once again setting a strong contingent to All-State. Mary Peterson is an assist coach with Shenandoah High's squad--otherwise known as "the Speechems." Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" earlier this week, Peterson says three of the high school's entries were selected for All-State by advancing through the gauntlet of district and state large group speech competitions the past two months.
"If you have straight ones at state competition," said Peterson, "there are three judges. If you get a one from each judge, then you're eligible for All-State. At the end of the whole contest, they get together, and if the judge's recommended you, then they look at it and see who's the best. Our three that made it, it means that they're the best in the whole state of Iowa."
Jack Murren is one of the students involved in the high school's radio broadcasting group making All-State. Murren says students must prepare a five-minute newscast for the judges' scrutiny.
"Definitely with radio broadcasting, you have to plan from day one, and get a script finished up within the first week or so," said Murren, "and just get ideas. Then you have to record it, and edit it, and make sure it's perfect for district. Then even after district, we have to re-record everything just from the comments we've heard from judges."
Other radio broadcasting students are Robin Burton, Adrian Gutschenritter and Emily Hartman. Murren also joins Davin Holste and Drew Morelock in the high school's group improv team making All-State. Morelock says he enjoys the spontaneous nature and camaraderie of improv competition.
"We're all really good friends," said Morelock. "We've known each other for years. So, we just goof around with each--and to get to go to state for it is really fun."
Morelock and Sophia Adkins comprise the school's musical theatre entry selected for All-State, but as non-performers. Contestants at All-State vye for the coveted Critic's Choice banner--the Holy Grail of state speech competition. You can hear the full interview with Mary Peterson, David Holste, Jack Murren and Drew Morelock here: