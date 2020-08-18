(Undated) -- Face coverings join pencils, pens, paper and other standard back-to-school equipment in KMAland.
Heading into the new school year, each KMAland district has certain requirements for mask wearing as part of the extensive Return to Learn plans. KMA News talked to a host of area superintendents over the past several weeks about those plans. Those stories were compiled into a special KMA News report, "Back to School 2020: Classes in the COVID-19 Era," airing Tuesday morning. Shenandoah's district is among those asking students and staff to don face coverings inside the district's facilities. However, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson recently told KMA News, mask wearing for students is not always possible.
"When we're in an independent work station, or at our desks, or in an area where we maintain physical distance, it would not be required," said Nelson. "But, if we're in small groups, and tighter environments, or can't quite keep our distance, that's when we would be required to wear our masks."
Face covering provisions are included in the Clarinda School District's plan While staff members are required to wear masks or face shields, Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News students should wear coverings when "physical distancing is not possible."
"There's going to be situations where they might be able to take a mask off," said Bergman, "whether they are outside, and far apart from people, if they're in a small classroom, where the distance between desks or individuals allows for that. So, our major expectation would be that physical distancing, anytime that it cannot completely occur, that we will have students wear some sort of facial covering."
Dr. Mike Wells in superintendent in the Essex and Hamburg districts. Wells says both plans require masks for students and teachers when moving about the building during the day.
"When they come back to school, we'll require all students and adults to wear masks when they enter the building," said Wells. "They will have a temperature check. Any person who has a temperature of 100.4 or more will not be allowed to be in school and we'll contact public health and work with the families on those issues."
Wells says once kids are in classrooms, they will be allowed to remove their masks while sitting at their desk. Likewise, Glenwood's plan includes language regarding wearing masks in school buildings. Glenwood Superintendent Devin Embray says the language specifies students and staff are "expected" to wear face coverings, rather than "required."
"Grades 3 through 12 will be expected to have masks--for all students in all areas," he said. "The expectation is that they would wear a masks. Staff would be required to have a face covering on. That could be a shield, a mask, or a combination of the two. At the lower elementary, we were going by American Association of Pediatrics' guidance that wearing masks is a low-level strategy for the prevention. However, we would be looking at encouraging mask use at that level, as well--just trying to put together protocol for that, as well."
In addition to face coverings, provisions for increased cleaning in school buildings is included in most districts' plans. You can hear our "Back to School Countdown 2020" special as a bonus on our "This Week In KMAland" page at kmaland.com.